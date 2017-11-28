Jeh Jeh Live: Ice Skating at Railroad Park

Railroad Park's Birmingham, presented by Red Diamond Coffee and Tea returns this month, with a bigger rink and an enhanced experience. The 50' by 80' rink has 500 more square feet than last year's rink, creating a roomier skating experience. Just as last year, the rink will be positioned on the brick surface on Railroad Park's Regions Bank 17th Street Plaza. The rink will remain open seven days a week through January 1, only closing on Christmas Day. Hours of operation for the rink are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets including skate rental cost $12 for adults, $10 for children under 12 and may be purchased at the rink. Tickets are valid for the entire day. Individuals are welcome to bring their own skates. The group rate for 20 or more skaters is $9 per person. Season passes are available, as well. Visit www.railroadpark.org/iceskating for complete info.

The Boxcar Cafe will be open, serving warm and delicious meals to anyone joining in the fun this winter, as well as hot Red Diamond coffee. Homemade, secret recipe hot chocolate and white hot chocolate top the drinks menu, along with classic hot apple cider and Red Diamond tea. Hot entrees like chicken & sausage gumbo, chili, and Creole pimento grilled cheese will keep skaters warm off the rink. New this year, the Boxcar Café will serve breakfast on weekends, including breakfast sandwiches, shrimp and grits, and grits bowls filled with a choice of Conecuh sausage, cheese, and eggs. In addition to the Boxcar, on Saturdays various Birmingham food trucks will serve at Railroad Park.

In partnership with the Pelham Ice Rink, there will be free ice skating lessons each Saturday morning and skating demonstrations each Sunday afternoon. Every Wednesday from 11a..m to 1 .p.m is the Viva Health Lunch Break Skate, with $2 off each ticket for those who join in for a midday skate. Every Monday will be Mommy & Me and Daddy & Me at the rink, with $2 off the price of a ticket for parents skating with children. Follow Railroad Park on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on additional special events throughout the season. Party packages are available for birthday parties, holiday parties, and corporate gatherings at the rink. To schedule an event or book group tickets, call Railroad Park's office at 205.521.9933 or email events@railroadpark.org.

