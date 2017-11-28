Ingredients:

1 8 oz package of cream cheese

2 Sticks of unsalted butter

1 Tsp vanilla

4 cups of powdered sugar or 1 16 oz. box

Directions:

Bring butter and cream cheese to room temperature.

In a medium sized bowl, cream butter and cream cheese just until blended. Add vanilla just until blended.

Mix in powdered sugar one cup at a time or until desired consistency is reached.

Note: Delicious variations - add ¼ cup peanut butter and 1 tablespoon of milk. This makes a wonderful and delicious peanut butter cream cheese icing or ¼ cup of cocoa powder for a delicious chocolate cream cheese icing.)

