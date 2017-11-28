Cream Cheese Icing - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cream Cheese Icing

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)

Ingredients:

1 8 oz package of cream cheese 
2 Sticks of unsalted butter
1 Tsp vanilla
4 cups of powdered sugar or  1  16 oz. box

Directions:
Bring butter and cream cheese to room temperature.  
In a medium sized bowl, cream butter and cream cheese just until blended.  Add vanilla just until blended.  
Mix in powdered sugar one cup at a time or until desired consistency is reached.  

Note:  Delicious variations - add ¼ cup peanut butter and 1 tablespoon of milk.   This makes a wonderful and delicious peanut butter cream cheese icing or ¼ cup of cocoa powder for a delicious chocolate cream cheese icing.)

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly