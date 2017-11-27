Auburn's football field hedges damaged after Iron Bowl win

Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.
The job is taking a bit longer than usual because of the damage to the hedges after thousands of fans stormed the field.
Eric Kleypas, who is the athletic director for turf and grounds at Auburn, says the damage is comparable to the 'Kick-Six' Iron Bowl of 2013, but added the hollies will recover. It took 30 cart loads to haul away the broken branches.
"It's very comparable. Our field is about the same," Kleypas said. "Luckily we don't have any chunks missing out of the field. In 2013 we had some people digging up pieces of sod to take with them, so we don't have any of that."
Even though no more games will be played this year at Jordan-Hare, Kleypas said the primary goal now is to get the field back in shape for Auburn recruits.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
