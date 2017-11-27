SIDELINE 2017: Previewing the semifinals

We’re in the home stretch of the high school football season this week. It’s semifinal time for 1A-6A. The 7A championship is already set with Hoover taking on McGill-Toolen next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

There’s 12 games statewide and we’ll have highlights from at least 6 of them.

The big one is Clay-Chalkville at Pinson Valley. Pinson Valley won the matchup earlier this season. Now the teams meet again for a spot in the 6A state championship game. We’ll be live from Pinson Valley High School on Friday night.

Another big one in 5A is St. Clair County at Briarwood. It’s another rematch as well. Briarwood beat the Saints 31-6 in early October. St. Clair County upset Wenonah in overtime last week to get another shot at the Lions.

Here are the other games we'll be at this week:

Saks at Fayette County

South Lamar at Pickens County

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Wetumpka

Randolph County at Piedmont

We’ll have highlights from those and more plus scores from all the semifinal matchups.

Don’t miss Sideline this Friday night at 10:08 p.m.!

