Cyber Monday Toys

Toy sales will skyrocket today - Cyber Monday! Make online shopping work for you this year! Chris Byrne, of TTPM®, aka The Toy Guy®, brought us tips on how to get the best steals and deals in cyberspace this holiday season. In 2017, online sales are projected to be as much as 35% of all U.S. toy sales in the U.S., a significant jump in just one year.

Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday has evolved to span more than just one day, with special deals designed to get--and keep--consumers shopping online. From hourly offers to flash sales, to exclusive deals on specific sites, online shopping is transforming toy sales and promotion. Chris Byrne, content director of TTPM, discussed the impact of online growth for research and purchase, the advantages of online purchasing, apps such as the newly updated TTPM app that help shoppers get the best prices with the last stress. Currently, more than 35 percent of all online sales are made via mobile devices. Chris discussed this trend and what it means to deal-seeking consumers. He showed some of the hottest toys that parents and gift givers will be clicking for as they make holiday purchasing decisions and provide insight on how parents can get the best deals.

As more parents do their research online before heading to the online store, TTPM has become an increasingly important resource for them, showcasing toys that have been reviewed and selected by the editorial team. The site has posted more than 5,000 reviews of toys and family friendly products that are new for 2017 as well as shopping tips, information on kids with special needs and much more. TTPM's video reviews have been seen more than 180 million times—even before the holiday season has begun. TTPM and its app both feature a live price comparison tool that has made it even easier to click through to order toys. The TTPM app also lets consumers find the best prices and participate in retailer price-matching programs. For more information, viewers can visit www.ttpm.com.

