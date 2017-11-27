Tommy Tuberville on Auburn's Iron Bowl 2017 win

Rivalry Week culminated in a zany weekend with crazy coaching news. Mike talked with former Auburn football coach & current color analyst Tommy Tuberville. They discussed the Iron Bowl and Auburn's big win. They discussed what this means for Auburn's future and Alabama's hopes of making the National Championship playoffs.
