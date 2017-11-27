Tommy Tuberville on Auburn's Iron Bowl 2017 win - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tommy Tuberville on Auburn's Iron Bowl 2017 win

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Rivalry Week culminated in a zany weekend with crazy coaching news. Mike talked with former Auburn football coach & current color analyst Tommy Tuberville. They discussed the Iron Bowl and Auburn's big win. They discussed what this means for Auburn's future and Alabama's hopes of making the National Championship playoffs.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly