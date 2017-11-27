UAB's Coach Bill Clark on the Bahamas Bowl

Capping off its historic 2017 season, the UAB football team will play Ohio University in the 2017 Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 22 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Kick is set for 11:30 a.m. CST on ESPN. Janice talked with Coach Bill Clark about the amazing season! The Blazers with an 8-4, 6-2 C-USA record this season will be playing in just their second bowl game in program history.

UAB rewrote the record books this season which was highlighted by establishing a program record for FBS wins with eight. UAB finished the regular season by winning six of its final eight games. Among the many accomplishments, this season included a record-setting year of support as the Blazers led Conference USA in attendance by averaging 26,375 fans per game, including a program record crowd of 45,212 for #theReturn vs. Alabama A&M on Sept. 2 to open the season.

Tickets for the Bahamas Bowl are on sale now as are season tickets for the 2018 football season!

