DAK's Loaded Mashed Potato Bombs

Ingredients:
2 cups of cold mashed potatoes
1 egg slightly beaten
6 oz of sharp cheddar cheese cubed
2 teaspoons of your favorite DAK's - ORIGINAL RED; GREEN ZEST; CAJUN VOODDO; BUTT KICKIN' BUFFALO; or KABOOM
¼ cup of chopped green onions
1 pound of bacon cooked and crumbled
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees
Mix the mashed potatoes, green onions, ¼ cup of bacon and your favorite DAK's spices in a bowl
Put the remaining bacon crumbles onto a plate
Shape the mashed potatoes into one-inch balls
Put a cube of the cheese in the potato ball and press the potatoes around it until the cheese is completed covered
Roll into a ball
Dip the ball into the egg and then dredge in the bacon bits on the plate
Place onto a cookie sheet or baking dish. Bake at 375 for about 15-20 minutes until the cheese starts oozing out. These could also be cooked in the air fryer at 375 for about 10 minutes.
Serve immediately!!! This makes a fabulous appetizer or a fun side dish. Pairs perfectly with grilled steaks.)
