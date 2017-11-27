DAK's Loaded Mashed Potato Bombs

Ingredients:

2 cups of cold mashed potatoes

1 egg slightly beaten

6 oz of sharp cheddar cheese cubed

2 teaspoons of your favorite DAK's - ORIGINAL RED; GREEN ZEST; CAJUN VOODDO; BUTT KICKIN' BUFFALO; or KABOOM

¼ cup of chopped green onions

1 pound of bacon cooked and crumbled



Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees

Mix the mashed potatoes, green onions, ¼ cup of bacon and your favorite DAK's spices in a bowl

Put the remaining bacon crumbles onto a plate

Shape the mashed potatoes into one-inch balls

Put a cube of the cheese in the potato ball and press the potatoes around it until the cheese is completed covered

Roll into a ball

Dip the ball into the egg and then dredge in the bacon bits on the plate

Place onto a cookie sheet or baking dish. Bake at 375 for about 15-20 minutes until the cheese starts oozing out. These could also be cooked in the air fryer at 375 for about 10 minutes.

Serve immediately!!! This makes a fabulous appetizer or a fun side dish. Pairs perfectly with grilled steaks.)

