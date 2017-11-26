Ole Miss officially announces Matt Luke as head coach

Matt Luke has officially been named head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

A press conference will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Luke was introduced to the team during a meeting Sunday night.

Luke was named interim head coach after Hugh Freeze abruptly resigned on July 20. He led the Rebels to a 6-6 record, closing the year with a 31-28 upset at then-No. 16 Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night in Starkville.

Ole Miss self-imposed a bowl ban before the season as part of the ongoing NCAA probe.

The NCAA was expected to announce its sanctions on the program at some point in November, but those sanctions have yet to be released.

Luke, a Gulfport native, played center for the Rebels from 1995-98 and began his coaching career as an Ole Miss GA a year later. He returned to Oxford as offensive line and tight ends coach on David Cutcliffe’s staff from 2002-05, and was hired as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2012.

