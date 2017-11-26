Stidham opens up about Iron Bowl win, Auburn fans

It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New Orleans

Alabama to play in Sugar, Auburn in Peach bowls on New Year's Day

Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024.

Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?

Auburn University has just added a new quarterback to the mix. John Franklin of East Mississippi Community College tweeted a video of himself signing his letter of intent.

Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.

As the Auburn Tigers continue to celebrate an Iron Bowl victory and look ahead to the SEC Championship game, quarterback Jarrett Stidham wants Auburn fans to know how much they mean to him.

The Baylor transfer has settled in as the team leader and Saturday, the junior showed his resiliency in completing 21-of-28 passes for 237 yards, completing passes to seven different receivers and rushing for 51 yards and a score.

Before he leads his fourth-ranked Tigers into battle against Georgia, Stidham took time to ponder what Saturday's win meant to him and Auburn fans everywhere.

