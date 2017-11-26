Stidham opens up about Iron Bowl win, Auburn fans

Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.More >>
Auburn University has just added a new quarterback to the mix. John Franklin of East Mississippi Community College tweeted a video of himself signing his letter of intent.More >>
Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?More >>
Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024.More >>
It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New OrleansMore >>
The offensive lineman signed with LSU after a stellar two seasons at Northwest. Lewis is a two-time NJCAA All-American.More >>
Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree.More >>
The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend.More >>
