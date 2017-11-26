Stidham opens up about Iron Bowl win, Auburn fans - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

Stidham opens up about Iron Bowl win, Auburn fans

Source: Auburn Athletics
AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -

As the Auburn Tigers continue to celebrate an Iron Bowl victory and look ahead to the SEC Championship game, quarterback Jarrett Stidham wants Auburn fans to know how much they mean to him.

The Baylor transfer has settled in as the team leader and Saturday, the junior showed his resiliency in completing 21-of-28 passes for 237 yards, completing passes to seven different receivers and rushing for 51 yards and a score.

Before he leads his fourth-ranked Tigers into battle against Georgia, Stidham took time to ponder what Saturday's win meant to him and Auburn fans everywhere.

