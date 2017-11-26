UAB to play Ohio in Bahamas Bowl

The next time the UAB Blazers suit up, they'll be taking the field in the Bahamas.

The Blazers will take on Ohio University in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 22. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. on ESPN.

“The amount of work our coaches and players have put in over the past two years has been incredible and we are thrilled to play in the Bahamas Bowl,” said head coach Bill Clark. “Ohio University is a very solid team led by an outstanding coach in Frank Solich and it is going to be a great game. Our players will be ready for the challenge and look to become the first team to win a bowl game at UAB.”

This is the first time UAB (8-4, 6-2 C-USA) has been selected for a bowl since playing in the 2004 Hawaii Bowl.

Tickets for the Bahamas Bowl are on sale now by clicking here, as are season tickets for the 2018 football season by clicking here. A valid United States Passport is required to travel to the Bahamas Bowl. For travel information, click here.

