Officials warn of counterfeit tickets ahead of SEC Championship game

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Tickets for Saturday’s SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta between Auburn and Georgia are sold out, prompting many fans to find tickets through the secondary market.

The Southeastern Conference reminds fans to beware of possible counterfeit or stolen tickets. Anyone with a counterfeit or stolen ticket will be denied access to the game.

Click here to purchase verified tickets on the only authorized Fan to Fan Ticket Marketplace.

There are key features to look for when purchasing tickets on the secondary market. Valid tickets will have an authentic SEC holographic foil strip located on the back of the ticket.

Within the foil, SEC circle logos and letters of the words “Southeastern Conference” should appear and disappear when slowly rotating the ticket back and forth.

Also, the white lettering and the blue triangular panels on the front of the ticket are embossed and can be felt by rubbing a finger over those areas.

A “Ticket Validation Window” will be open at the main box office of Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. ET on the day of the game.

The Ticket Validation Window is the only way to completely and accurately ensure the authenticity of a ticket.

The SEC Football Championship Game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 2.

