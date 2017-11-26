Kevin Sumlin relieved of coaching duties at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin has been relieved of all duties effective immediately, the university reported Sunday afternoon.

Assistant Coach Jeff Banks will serve as interim head coach.

“Kevin’s tenure included some remarkable achievements and he leaves our program as one of the winningest football coaches in our storied history. Kevin made us a better all-around football program and led our program with dignity and character. He’s a first-class person," Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said.

Sumlin coached six seasons at the university, posting an overall record of 51 wins and 26 losses.

“Our expectations at A&M are very high. We believe that we should compete for SEC championships on an annual basis and, at times, national championships. I believe that we need a new coach to take us there. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Kevin and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best," Woodward said.

Sumlin was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2012 when he led his first team at A&M to an 11-2 record, a victory over Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl and a national ranking of fifth in the final Associate Press poll. Sumlin was hired by A&M in December of 2011.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.