House of Cards extends production hiatus

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.



By Amanda Bell,

House of Cards' sixth season will remain on hiatus for another two weeks as the show's producers aim to figure out a future direction for the hit Netflix series without its leading man, Kevin Spacey.

Production on the series was suspended in late October, after allegations that Spacey had sexually harassed/assaulted young boys -- including Michael Rapp and Harry Dreyfuss -- came to light.

Netflix immediately announced that Season 6 would be the show's last, with reports suggesting the streaming service might be considering a House of Cards spin-off to take its place, before confirming that Spacey would be no part of future production for the streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hiatus extension assures that the crew will receive wage payments until producers make a further determination about the series' future, which will come by Dec. 8.

In an update letter addressed to the cast and crew and obtained by THR, Media Rights Capital's Head of Television Business & Legal Affairs Pauline Micelli wrote, "We continue to work with Netflix with the hope of resuming production soon." She also added, "These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person."

There's no word yet on whether and how the series might return, sans Spacey. The production company intends to keep the crew and a "small contingency of office/accounting staff" on standby in the meantime. "Our hope is that the entire crew will be able to reconvene when production resumes, but we want you to know that we will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us," Micelli's letter notes.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Kevin Spacey

House of Cards