Child finds 4-foot-python in family's toilet

A young child found a ball python hiding in the family's toilet in a Seattle apartment complex.(Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Family members called the police after a child found a 4-foot python hiding in their apartment in Seattle.

Officers helped remove the snake, a ball python, until it was picked up by the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society late Friday, KOMO-TV reports.

Ball pythons, non-venomous constrictors, are popular pets. Officials are asking the snake's possible owners to claim it.

Reports of snakes discovered in toilets are not unheard of, the AP reports. In 2015, a Kansas City, Kansas, family found a ball python in their toilet, and the snakes have been found in toilets in locations including Florida, Australia and Thailand.

A Lake City family found a snake in their toilet. If it's yours, please call 206 625-5011. https://t.co/ZBJqr6GmwM pic.twitter.com/vAjY4eM4SN — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.