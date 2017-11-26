Child finds 4-foot-python in family's toilet - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Child finds 4-foot-python in family's toilet

A young child found a ball python hiding in the family's toilet in a Seattle apartment complex.(Source: Pixabay) A young child found a ball python hiding in the family's toilet in a Seattle apartment complex.(Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Family members called the police after a child found a 4-foot python hiding in their apartment in Seattle. 

Officers helped remove the snake, a ball python, until it was picked up by the Pacific Northwest Herpetological Society late Friday, KOMO-TV reports. 

Ball pythons, non-venomous constrictors, are popular pets. Officials are asking the snake's possible owners to claim it.

Reports of snakes discovered in toilets are not unheard of, the AP reports. In 2015, a Kansas City, Kansas, family found a ball python in their toilet, and the snakes have been found in toilets in locations including Florida, Australia and Thailand.

