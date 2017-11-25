Will Bama still make the playoffs? Saban makes his case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Will Bama still make the playoffs? Saban makes his case

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -

Will the 11-1 Crimson Tide be playoff bound?

That's the question college football fans are asking after Alabama lost to Auburn on Saturday 26-14. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1 in last Tuesday's College Playoff Rankings but are expected to fall out of the top four in the next rankings.

National pundits are expecting the SEC Champion to advance to the playoffs but are unsure if a one-loss Alabama team would advance due to what some say is a weak strength of schedule.

Nick Saban made a case for his team making the playoffs following Saturday's game.

