Will Bama still make the playoffs? Saban makes his case

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice. Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice. Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.

After Monday night’s Alabama National Championship win over Clemson 45-40, Roll Tide Nation rolled out to local businesses looking for championship gear.

After Monday night’s Alabama National Championship win over Clemson 45-40, Roll Tide Nation rolled out to local businesses looking for championship gear.

Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.

Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.

Will the 11-1 Crimson Tide be playoff bound?

That's the question college football fans are asking after Alabama lost to Auburn on Saturday 26-14. The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 1 in last Tuesday's College Playoff Rankings but are expected to fall out of the top four in the next rankings.

National pundits are expecting the SEC Champion to advance to the playoffs but are unsure if a one-loss Alabama team would advance due to what some say is a weak strength of schedule.

Nick Saban made a case for his team making the playoffs following Saturday's game.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.