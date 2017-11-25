Will Bama still make the playoffs? Saban makes his case

Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.More >>
After Monday night’s Alabama National Championship win over Clemson 45-40, Roll Tide Nation rolled out to local businesses looking for championship gear.More >>
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice. Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.More >>
Columbus police have located a man missing since July.More >>
Alabama junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was presented with a pair of individual national awards Thursday night at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga.More >>
The offensive lineman signed with LSU after a stellar two seasons at Northwest. Lewis is a two-time NJCAA All-American.More >>
Freshman defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested on a felony charge of forgery in in the first degree.More >>
The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend.More >>
Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?More >>
