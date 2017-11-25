SLIDESHOW: Iron Bowl 2017 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

SLIDESHOW: Iron Bowl 2017

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Check out all our photos from the 2017 Iron Bowl. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly