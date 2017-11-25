Sports Minute: Here is the latest Deep South sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans never trailed Friday night in a 111-97 win over the Orlando Magic. Anthony Davis added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday had 24 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans (16-16) shot 50 percent and had a 48-40 rebounding advantage.

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) - Dorian Brown rushed for 152 yards on just 12 carries and scored four touchdowns, Nathan Rourke threw for two scores and Ohio beat UAB 41-6 in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday. That was too much for the Blazers, a feel-good team seeking its first bowl victory on just its second try. The loss spoiled the end of a remarkable first season back for UAB (8-5), which was predicted to struggle and didn't.

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Terence Davis scored 25 points, including six 3-point shots, as Mississippi defeated Bradley 82-59 on Friday night. Davis was 9 of 14 from the field as Ole Miss (7-5) raced to a 40-22 halftime lead and led by as many as 30 points, 67-37 midway through the second half. Markel Crawford and Bruce Stevens added 16 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rebels.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU has signed one of the highest rated wide receivers in the nation on the final day of the NCAA new early signing period for football. Terrace Marshall, who committed to LSU on Friday afternoon, chose to remain in his native state after reportedly showing considerable interest in Texas A&M and Texas. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Marshall is from Bossier City, Louisiana

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.