Hueytown PD investigating shootout at gas station, 3 injured

Hueytown police are investigating a shootout occurred at the Marathon gas station on Virginia Lane at Johns Road Tuesday night.

On the scene, they found two victims-- a male and a female-- shot. Both had life-threatening injuries.

They say the suspect was also shot by one of the victims outside of the gas station.

Police believe the victims were robbed and one of them shot back.

All three people were transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.