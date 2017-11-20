The Iron Bowl is, once again, as good as it gets

The 2017 Iron Bowl is for bragging rights; check.

The SEC West Division title is at stake with the winner advancing to the conference championship; check.

Either the Tide or the Tigers will play for a national championship in January, unknown, but history says more than likely.

Considering in the last eight years, the winner of the Iron bowl has gone on to play in seven national championship games, the odds are history will repeat itself again this season involving the Tide and the Tigers.

"This is what college football is all about," said Bama head coach Nick Saban. "Players want to play in games like this with ramifications that mean everything."

Alabama and Auburn both head in ranked in the top six, with the Tide number one and the Tigers number six. Alabama is unbeaten at 11-0 and Auburn has a 9-2 record this season.

Sounds like fun with kickoff set for Saturday on the Plains at Jordan-Hare Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

