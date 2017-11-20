SIDELINE 2017: Previewing Round 3 of the playoffs

It’s quarterfinal time in high school football this Friday night around the state. For 7A, it’s semifinals. The winners on Friday will punch their ticket to the state championship game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

There are only 26 games statewide and we’ll have highlights from half and scores from each one.

Games of the Week:

Hoover at Thompson

The first one is “The Rematch”. Hoover at Thompson. The Warriors beat the Bucs just a few weeks ago at the Hoover Met. Now they meet again and the winner heads to the state title game.

Oxford at Clay-Chalkville

Our second one is another good one with Oxford at Clay-Chalkville in 6A. Oxford plays great defense. Clay-Chalkville can score points. Something’s got to give on Friday night.

Etowah at Briarwood

Last but not least, we’ve got Etowah at Briarwood in 5A. Coach Yancey has the lions unbeaten at 12-0. Etowah comes in with only one loss at 11-1.

Here are the other games we'll be at this week:

Pinson Valley at Austin

Opelika at Hillcrest

Cherokee County at Saks

Addison at South Lamar

St. Clair Co. at Wenonah

Fayette Co. at Hokes Bluff

Piedmont at Colbert Heights

Maplesville at Sweet Water

Don’t miss Sideline this Friday night at 10:08 p.m.!

