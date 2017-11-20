Jones resigns as Head Football Coach at South Alabama

Joey Jones has resigned as the Head Football Coach at South Alabama.

He is a former University Of Alabama receiver and the former head coach of the Birmingham Stallions.

Jones stands 4-7 this season with one game remaining on the schedule.

Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann announced Jones' resignation on Monday. It's effective at the end of his current employment contract.

Jones will coach the Jaguars when they visit New Mexico State on Saturday, Dec. 2.

"Joey Jones is the father of our football program. He, his wife Elise and his entire family put their arms around the program and committed to its establishment and growth. He has placed South Alabama football on strong footing, which is something he and his family can be very proud of and we sincerely appreciate. His good, hard work and commitment will forever be recognized," Erdmann said.

