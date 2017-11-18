JSU earns No. 3 seed in FCS Playoffs; Samford to play Kennesaw S - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

JSU earns No. 3 seed in FCS Playoffs; Samford to play Kennesaw State in Round 1

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Jacksonville State's 10-1 record earned it the No. 3 seed in the 2017 FCS Playoffs.

The selection committee announced the bracket Sunday morning in a live special on ESPNU.

The No. 3 seed means the Gamecocks will have a bye in Round 1 and will take on the winner of the game between Samford and Kennesaw State.

That game will be played on Nov. 25 in Kennesaw. The winner will travel to JSU Stadium on Dec. 2 to take on the Gamecocks.

In last year's playoffs, Samford fell to Youngstown State in Round 1 before the Penguins eliminated JSU in Round 2.

