JSU runs wild over Tennessee State, 36-6

Jacksonville State does what it normally does and that’s win football games. The Gamecocks rushed for 368 yards on its way to a 36-6 victory over Tennessee State Thursday night.

JSU quarterback Bryant Horn accounted for more than 250 yards of offense rushing for 148 yards on the ground while passing for a touchdown and rushing for another score.

Running back Roc Thomas also went over 100 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown for the Gamecocks offense.

"We played physical football and we dominated for the opening play," said JSU head coach John Grass. "The was the type of game we wanted to play as we head for an off week heading into the playoffs. I think we are in really good shape."

The win improves Jax State to 10-1 on the season and ranked two in the FCS. The Gamecocks will be a high seed with a chance at playing at home for a few games this post-season.

