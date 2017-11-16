AHSAA Super 7 Football Finals to air live on WBRC

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 Football Finals will be broadcast on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.
The schedule of games is below. All games will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
|Game
|Date
|Time
|Channel
|Team
|Team
|7A Final
|Wednesday, Dec. 6
|7 p.m.
|Bounce TV WBRC 6.2
|McGill-Toolen
|Hoover
|3A Final
|Thursday, Dec. 7
|11 a.m.
|Bounce TV WBRC 6.2
|Hillcrest-Evergreen
|Randolph County
|1A Final
|Thursday, Dec. 7
|3 p.m.
|Bounce TV WBRC 6.2
|Sweet Water
|Pickens County
|5A Final
|Thursday, Dec. 7
|7 p.m.
|Bounce TV WBRC 6.2
|Briarwood Christian
|St. Paul's Episcopal
|4A Final
|Friday, Dec. 8
|11 a.m.
|WBRC FOX 6
|Fayette County
|UMS-Wright
|2A Final
|Friday, Dec. 8
|3 p.m.
|Bounce TV WBRC 6.2
|Lanett
|Leroy
|6A Final
|Friday, Dec. 8
|7 p.m.
|Bounce TV WBRC 6.2
|Wetumpka
|Pinson Valley
You can watch Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 over the air with an antenna. It's also available via several area cable providers so check out the list below.
If you're not near a television during the games, you'll also be able to stream them online or in the WBRC News app.
http://www.wbrc.com/path-to-the-playoffs
Cable systems which carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:
Bright House Networks (now Spectrum)
Bessemer, Birmingham
Channels 226 or 363
CableOne
Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Channel 487
Charter Communications (now Spectrum)
Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Clanton, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega
Channels 81, 192, or 6.2
Comcast
Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Ashville, Attalla
Channel 220
Northland Cable
Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Pickensville, Reform
Channel 117
OTELCO
Oneonta
Channel 85
West Alabama Cable TV
Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
Channel 71
USA Communications
Pell City, Odenville, Lincoln, Margaret, Riverside
Channel 274
The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:
AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network
