AHSAA Super 7 Football Finals to air live on WBRC

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 Football Finals will be broadcast on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.

The schedule of games is below. All games will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 

Game Date Time Channel Team Team
7A Final Wednesday, Dec. 6 7 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 McGill-Toolen Hoover
3A Final Thursday, Dec. 7 11 a.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Hillcrest-Evergreen Randolph County
1A Final Thursday, Dec. 7 3 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Sweet Water Pickens County
5A Final Thursday, Dec. 7 7 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Briarwood Christian St. Paul's Episcopal
4A Final Friday, Dec. 8 11 a.m. WBRC FOX 6 Fayette County UMS-Wright
2A Final Friday, Dec. 8 3 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Lanett Leroy
6A Final Friday, Dec. 8 7 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Wetumpka Pinson Valley

You can watch Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 over the air with an antenna. It's also available via several area cable providers so check out the list below. 

If you're not near a television during the games, you'll also be able to stream them online or in the WBRC News app.

http://www.wbrc.com/path-to-the-playoffs

Cable systems which carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:

Bright House Networks (now Spectrum)
Bessemer, Birmingham
Channels 226 or 363

CableOne
Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver
Channel 487

Charter Communications (now Spectrum)
Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Clanton, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega
Channels 81, 192, or 6.2

Comcast
Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Ashville, Attalla
Channel 220

Northland Cable
Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Pickensville, Reform
Channel 117

OTELCO
Oneonta
Channel 85

West Alabama Cable TV
Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield
Channel 71

USA Communications
Pell City, Odenville, Lincoln, Margaret, Riverside
Channel 274

The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:
AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network 

