The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 Football Finals will be broadcast on Bounce TV WBRC 6.2.

The schedule of games is below. All games will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Game Date Time Channel Team Team 7A Final Wednesday, Dec. 6 7 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 McGill-Toolen Hoover 3A Final Thursday, Dec. 7 11 a.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Hillcrest-Evergreen Randolph County 1A Final Thursday, Dec. 7 3 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Sweet Water Pickens County 5A Final Thursday, Dec. 7 7 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Briarwood Christian St. Paul's Episcopal 4A Final Friday, Dec. 8 11 a.m. WBRC FOX 6 Fayette County UMS-Wright 2A Final Friday, Dec. 8 3 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Lanett Leroy 6A Final Friday, Dec. 8 7 p.m. Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 Wetumpka Pinson Valley

You can watch Bounce TV WBRC 6.2 over the air with an antenna. It's also available via several area cable providers so check out the list below.

If you're not near a television during the games, you'll also be able to stream them online or in the WBRC News app.

http://www.wbrc.com/path-to-the-playoffs

Cable systems which carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:

Bright House Networks (now Spectrum)

Bessemer, Birmingham

Channels 226 or 363

CableOne

Alexandria, Anniston, Calhoun County, Fort McClellan, Hobson City, Jacksonville, Munford, Ohatchee, Oxford, Talladega County, Weaver

Channel 487

Charter Communications (now Spectrum)

Birmingham Metro, Blountsville, Clanton, Curry, Cullman, Etowah, Jasper, Northport, Piedmont, Talladega

Channels 81, 192, or 6.2

Comcast

Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Ashville, Attalla

Channel 220

Northland Cable

Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Kennedy, Millport, Pickensville, Reform

Channel 117

OTELCO

Oneonta

Channel 85

West Alabama Cable TV

Fayette, Hamilton, Winfield

Channel 71

USA Communications

Pell City, Odenville, Lincoln, Margaret, Riverside

Channel 274

The following cable/satellite television providers have opted not to carry Bounce TV WBRC 6.2:

AT&T U-verse, DIRECTV, and Dish Network

