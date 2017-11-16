Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Javeas McCray!

Javeas is a senior at G.W. Carver High School with a 4.104 GPA. He is on the football, basketball, baseball and track teams. Additionally, he competes on AAU basketball and track teams. He is a well-rounded and outgoing leader in the classroom and on the sports field. Javeas plans to major in education at Western Kentucky University.

Javeas, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!

