Karle's Korner: A message of encouragement for Ben

It’s been over two months since Hoover’s Ben Abercrombie was paralyzed while playing football for Harvard, and while he rehabs in Atlanta, Montevallo's Melanie Wilson wants him to know that her family has been through much of what Ben has been experiencing.

Her message to Ben? "Never give up, never give in”.

Back in 2012, her husband Dean contracted a staph infection called MRSA on his upper spine on vertebrae C2-C5. Dean was paralyzed from the neck down.

While doctors told Melanie her husband would likely not survive surgery, Dean proved them wrong. He needed a ventilator to stay alive and later coded but survived.

In January of 2013, Dean was accepted at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta where he rehabbed. It's been a long road back, and while his main mode of transportation is his wheelchair, Dean can now walk.

Melanie and Dean want Marty and Sherri Abercrombie to know that the Shepherd Center makes miracles happen. Ben is in the right place, says Melanie, as hard work, grit and prayer can get Ben back on his feet.

Thanks to Melanie for sending me the video of her husband - I appreciate it!

