Attorney: Moore would not have seen accuser in a 1999 divorce case

The attorney for embattled senate candidate Roy Moore challenged the claims made by a woman Monday that Moore assaulted her in 1977 when she was 16.

Phillip Jauregui questioned a signature Beverly Young Nelson claimed was Moore’s in her high school yearbook.

Jauregui also challenged her claim along with attorney Gloria Allred that she never saw Moore after the 1977 incident.

“They both said that Ms. Nelson, after the allegations, had never seen nor had any contact with Judge Moore. As it turns out, in 1999, Ms. Nelson filed a divorce action against her then husband Mr. Harris. Guess who that case was before?” Jauregui asked.

“It was filed in Etowah County and the judge assigned was Roy S. Moore, Circuit Judge of Etowah County. There was contact,” Jauregui said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The attorney representing Nelson during that divorce proceeding told WBRC that was not necessarily the case.

Rodney Ward, listed as Nelson’s attorney in the court document distributed by the Moore campaign Wednesday, called divorce proceedings “informal” at the time and said in uncontested divorces a judge rarely interacted with the couple.

While Nelson’s divorce was contested at first, the couple reconciled.

"I do not believe he (Moore) took testimony or heard any evidence. He simply ruled on the pleadings,” Ward said. “He would not have seen them.”

Ward said he reviewed the case file after being contacted by WBRC.

