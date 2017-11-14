Bama, Auburn climb in latest College Football Playoff rankings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

Bama, Auburn climb in latest College Football Playoff rankings

CFP trophy. (Source: Brian Tines/RNN Hub) CFP trophy. (Source: Brian Tines/RNN Hub)
BIRMINGHAM, AL

The College Football Playoff selection committee released their new rankings. Unlike previous weeks, the Top 4 welcomed new members while saying goodbye to originals.

CFP Top 4: Week 3

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Miami
  4. Oklahoma

In the first two rankings, Georgia was No. 1, Alabama was No. 2, Notre Dame was No. 3 and Clemson was No. 4.

Alabama faces Mercer from the FCS on Saturday on the road this weekend in Starkville.

Auburn, who is ranked No. 6 in the new poll, will play Louisiana-Monroe.

