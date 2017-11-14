Bama, Auburn climb in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.

The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.

Auburn CB Carlton Davis goes in 2nd round to Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018 NFL Draft

The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.

North Carolina State and Auburn have agreed to a two-game basketball series.

National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.

Former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Blake Barnett, once a five-star recruit, has transferred to South Florida, where he'll be immediately eligible to play with two seasons remaining.

Former 5-star QB Barnett transfers to USF after 'Bama, ASU

Kentucky will host Kansas on Jan. 26 in the headline matchup of the 2019 SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Kentucky to host Kansas on Jan. 26 in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Just when you thought it was all quiet on the Alabama quarterback front, Nick Saban is adding another!

The College Football Playoff selection committee released their new rankings. Unlike previous weeks, the Top 4 welcomed new members while saying goodbye to originals.

CFP Top 4: Week 3

Alabama Clemson Miami Oklahoma

In the first two rankings, Georgia was No. 1, Alabama was No. 2, Notre Dame was No. 3 and Clemson was No. 4.

Alabama faces Mercer from the FCS on Saturday on the road this weekend in Starkville.

Auburn, who is ranked No. 6 in the new poll, will play Louisiana-Monroe.

Third Rankings: Top 2??5?? pic.twitter.com/hRECD5Ninw — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 15, 2017

