Portobello and Goat Cheese Salad

Ingredients:

4 medium portobello mushrooms

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

2 cloves minced garlic

1 minced shallot

1 teaspoon chopped basil

1 teaspoon chopped Italian

parsley

1 teaspoon chopped rosemary

1 teaspoon chopped thyme

2 cups watercress

¼ lb Sonoma goat cheese

1 cup canned tomatoes

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

1 tablespoon cream cheese

Pomegranate vinaigrette

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Remove stems from mushroom caps and marinate in half the oil, vinegar, garlic, shallots and herb mixture for 30 minutes to one hour.

Combine remaining herbs, garlic, goat cheese, crème fraiche and cream cheese; place 2 ½ to 3 ounces of mixture onto cookie sheet.

Combine remaining olive oil and balsamic vinegar to make vinaigrette. Add shallots in equal portions and toss with greens.

Remove portobello from marinade and season with salt and pepper; grill until tender.

Place cheese in preheated 425° oven and bake until soft.

Place tomatoes in small saucepot and warm.

Remove from cookie sheet and place into center of serving plate. Place mushroom on top of cheese and top with a small amount of tomato and watercress salad.

