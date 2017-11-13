SIDELINE 2017: Previewing Round 2 of the playoffs

It’s round two of high school playoff action this Friday night on Sideline. We’ve got two big Games of the Week for you.

Games of the Week

Hoover @ Hewitt Trussville: The first one is one we’ve been waiting on for a few years. Defending 7A champ Hoover headed to Trussville to take on the Hewitt Huskies. Hewitt’s sitting at 11-0. Hoover is at 8-3. The winner of this showdown will take on the winner of the Thompson-Mountain Brook match-up in Alabaster.

Wenonah @ Mortimer Jordan: Our second Game of the week is a big 5A showdown in Morris between Mortimer Jordan and Wenonah. Wenonah made it to the 5A title game last year but came up short. Mortimer Jordan did the same thing in 2015. The winner will play the winner of the Mae Jemison vs. St. Clair County game.

Highlights from those two big ones plus over twenty more games and scores from all over the state.

Tune in Friday night at 10:08pm for Sideline.

And here are the other games you can expect to see highlights for:

Tallassee @ Bibb County

Rogers @ Hokes Bluff

Brooks @ Etowah

Clay-Chalkville @ Homewood

Austin @ Shades Valley

Jacksonville @ Fayette County

Luverne @ Aliceville

Spring Garden @ Pickens County

Dora @ Saks

Muscle Shoals @ Oxford

Talladega County Central @ Maplesville

Colbert Heights @ Weaver

JB Pennington @ Piedmont

Mountain Brook @ Thompson

Ramsay @ Pinson Valley

Mae Jemison @ St. Clair County

Randolph Co. @ Fultondale

