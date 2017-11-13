Trustees approve extension, raise for UAB coach Bill Clark

The University of Alabama trustees has approved a raise and a five-year contract extension for UAB football coach Bill Clark.

The compensation committee voted at 4:16 p.m. Monday to increase Clark’s annual pay over $300,000. Clark will now make $600,000 per year and his salary will top out at nearly $1 million in the year 2022, the final year of the deal.

Clark’s Blazers are 7-3 after a win at Texas-Antonio and are now bowl eligible.

