Roy Moore's wife responds to allegations on Facebook

Judge Roy Moore's wife, Kayla, is responding to allegations of sexual misconduct by her husband.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, she posted the following on her personal page:

Mrs. Moore has not bee silent on Facebook since the allegations went public in a Washington Post article. On Sunday, she posted saying her husband is a "bold defender of the "little guy," a just judge to those who came before his court, a warrior for the unborn child, defender of the sanctity of marriage, and a champion for religious liberty."

Kayla Moore also says the Roy Moore Campaign has gathered evidence that money is being paid to those who have come forward with allegations against her husband.

