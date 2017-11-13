UAB begins game-week preps for Florida

In most years, a game against Florida means a big payday for the athletic department, but this season the UAB faithful is thinking it can beat the Florida Gators.

Florida is reeling at 3-6 with an interim head coach at the helm, while the Blazers, despite being in its first season of the return, is 7-3 and playing with a lot of confidence.

“That really has nothing to do with the game,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark. “That is still an SEC program with good athletes. We need to prepare as best we can and it doesn’t matter if the opponent is 3-6 or 6-3, we still would go into the game thinking and believing we can win. So, nothing has changed for us.”

Kickoff for the UAB/Florida game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in Gainesville. It's also available on TV via the SEC Network.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.