No. 2 JSU knocks off UTM to win 4th straight OVC title, 7th overall

If Jacksonville State wants to show off all its Ohio Valley Conference championship rings, it’s going to need two hands.

The No. 2 Gamecocks defeated Tennessee-Martin on Saturday to win its fourth straight OVC title and seventh overall. The championship gives JSU the OVC's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Four-straight conference titles ties the mark set by Eastern Kentucky from 1981 – 1984.

Not much clicked for Jax State on offense. All 14 points came in the first half.

Roc Thomas finished with two scores from one and 14 yards out. But, Bryant Horn led the Gamecocks in rushing.

Horn ran for 85 yards on 15 carries. Even so, he finished 8-of-15 passing for just 92 yards.

Tramel Terry took over the rushing duties in the second half and helped milk the click down in the final quarter. He finished with 61 yards on 14 carries.

JSU (9-1, 7-0 OVC) wraps up the season against Tennessee State for a rare Thursday night contest. The win would give JSU a sweep of the OVC for the fourth straight year.

