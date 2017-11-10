WBRC First Alert Weather app rolls out updated version with new features

You may have noticed there is a new version of the WBRC First Alert Weather app. WBRC FOX6 Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice walks you through a few new features of the app.

First, you'll notice that we have the latest forecast videos at the top of your screen. You can scroll across to reveal other recently added videos.

Then, if you scroll down, you'll see your hourly forecast, daily forecast, and live radar. With our radar, you can zoom out to see other regions of the country to help you with your travel planning. There are also buttons at the bottom of the screen to personalize your radar experience. Be sure to take full advantage of this feature.

There are some additional options to further customize your app settings. Under the hamburger menu (the three horizontal lines) in the top left corner, check out "Alert Location." It's important and highly recommended to turn on the "Follow Me" feature which allows the app to alert you wherever you are, not just for your home location. For example, with “Follow Me” enabled, if a severe thunderstorm warning were to come out near your current location, that alert will go straight to you.

If you haven't downloaded the latest version of the WBRC First Alert Weather app, go to the Apple iTunes store or the Google Play store so we can start sending you life-saving alerts everywhere you go. Just search “WBRC” and install or update. It’s free and one of the ways we are On Your Side.

