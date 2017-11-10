Dressing for success

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- In a recent study of over 2,000 hiring managers by career builder, they found that the safest colors to wear are black and blue for a job interview. The worst color was orange. Other items in your wardrobe may be affecting your success.

How important are the clothes you wear to work?

The colors you wear can also make a statement. Psychologists say blue is calming and can have an effect on the creative mood of the person looking at it. Darker colors like black, navy, gray or brown are seen as authoritative. Lighter colors like pastels or yellows typically appear less intimidating and people may perceive you as being gentle, friendly and approachable. Red is definitely the power color. But don’t put too much stress into picking your wardrobe. Many successful individuals such as Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg choose to adapt a simple, repetitive wardrobe. This helps to reduce the amount of mental energy it takes in choosing an outfit for the day, and saves energy for more important decisions. To imitate these successful leaders, try choosing a few tops, bottoms, and jackets you like and buying several of them.

If you want to impress your boss with your work clothes, try wearing magenta. Eight-hundred-and-seventy-seven members of USA today's CEO panel took an online personality color test and were three times more likely to favor magenta.

