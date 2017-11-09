Collin Sexton to serve one game suspension for violation of NCAA rules

The NCAA has ruled University of Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton will serve a one game suspension and will sit the season opener on Friday against Memphis at the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, MD.

Sexton was initially held out of an exhibition game on Monday after Alabama was notified of an eligibility issue.

No details about exactly what led to the suspension, other than it is for "a violation of NCAA rules."

Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne released the following statement about the situation on Thursday:

Collin Sexton will sit out of Friday’s season opener against Memphis to serve a one-game suspension for a violation of NCAA rules. He will be eligible for competition in the team’s home opener on Tuesday versus Lipscomb. We appreciate the NCAA’s efforts to reach a timely resolution of his eligibility.

Sexton will make his debut with the Crimson Tide at next Tuesday's home opener against Lipscomb.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.