Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Aniston Bolding!

Aniston is a senior at Maplesville High School with a 4.3 GPA. She is the FFA President, Head Cheerleader, Homecoming Queen, HOBY Academic All-Star, and a Wendy’s High School Heisman representative. Also, she is a member of the Alabama Junior Cattleman’s Association Board of Directors. Her future plans involve pursuing a pre-veterinary medicine degree.

Aniston, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!

