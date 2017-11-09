Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Aniston Bolding!
Aniston is a senior at Maplesville High School with a 4.3 GPA. She is the FFA President, Head Cheerleader, Homecoming Queen, HOBY Academic All-Star, and a Wendy’s High School Heisman representative. Also, she is a member of the Alabama Junior Cattleman’s Association Board of Directors. Her future plans involve pursuing a pre-veterinary medicine degree.
Aniston, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
