Fan shows off love of the Crimson Tide with custom paint job

Longtime Alabama football fan Derric Isom is driving in style! The Birmingham resident is a happy camper after he hired local airbrush artist Erica Bryant to spruce up his Chevy.

Erica teamed up with “Changing Color Customs” body shop and after some hard work, she’s given Derric the car of his dreams.

Erica explains how she did it in the video above.

This isn't the only Crimson Tide ride we've seen this week. Check out Bev Broughton's houndstooth hybrid.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.