Brush with Greatness: Arnold Palmer

In 37 years of broadcasting I’ve had the honor of meeting some big-name athletes. I’ve been lucky to have spent time interviewing people like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Ted Williams, Derek Jeter, and John McEnroe.

In this installment of Brush with Greatness hear the story of how I ended up having dinner with golf legend Arnold Palmer. “The King” won seven majors, including the Masters four times. It was an early evening in March, nearly thirty years ago, when Mr. Palmer grabbed a few beers and sat down to chat with me at his condo in Ponte Vedra, Fla.

His charm showed through as he shared some old golf stories, and it was an evening that I will never forget. Check out the video above to hear all about it!

