Alabama sitting 5-star freshman guard because of eligibility issue

According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Collin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.

Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne released the following statement about Sexton's eligibility as of Monday:

The NCAA informed us late this afternoon that Colin Sexton has not had his eligibility reinstated by the NCAA. We don’t have any further information at this time, but we will continue to cooperate with the NCAA and work toward a resolution that results in Colin’s timely reinstatement. While we are disappointed, the right decision was to err on the side of caution for tonight’s exhibition game.

Sexton was held out of Monday night's exhibition game against Alabama-Huntsville.

There are no confirmed details about the reasons for this eligibility issue, but as soon as we confirm them, we'll update you.

