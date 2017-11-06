Sideline 2017: Playoffs Week 1

It’s finally here. It’s playoff time in high school football. We’ll have highlights of 25 games plus scores from across the state Friday night on Sideline.

We’ve got two big Games of the Week for you.

Games of the Week

Our first one is Cullman at Ramsay. Can Ramsay defend their 6A championship from last year? The playoff run will start on Friday night against the Bearcats. Cullman coach Mark Britton is set to retire once the season ends so we’ll see if the bearcats can prolong his career another week. This game will be played at Carver High Achool.

Our second Game of the Week is Spain Park at Hewitt-Trussville. Spain Park didn’t have the regular season they hoped for with a 6-4 finish. Hewitt finished off a perfect regular season last week. The Huskies were also perfect in the regular season last year before falling to Gadsden City in the second round.

We’ll have highlights of those plus many more. Tune into Sideline Friday night at 10:08 pm!

Other match-ups we're covering:

Millry @ Isabella

Linden @ Maplesville

Huntsville @ Thompson

Jackson @ Calera

Athens @ Clay-Chalkville

Sparkman @ Hoover

Carver-Montgomery @ McAdory

Houston County @ Talladega County Central

WS Neal @ Munford

Meek @ Pickens County

Providence Chr. @ Gordo

Fort Payne @ Homewood

Florence @ Pinson Valley

Stanhope Elmore @ Hillcrest

Slocomb @ American Christian

Colbert County @ Fultondale

Geneva County @ Thorsby

Deshler @ Dora

Charles Henderson @ Central-Clay County

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.