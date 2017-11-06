Sideline 2017: Playoffs Week 1

It’s finally here. It’s playoff time in high school football. We’ll have highlights of 25 games plus scores from across the state Friday night on Sideline.
We’ve got two big Games of the Week for you.
Our first one is Cullman at Ramsay. Can Ramsay defend their 6A championship from last year? The playoff run will start on Friday night against the Bearcats. Cullman coach Mark Britton is set to retire once the season ends so we’ll see if the bearcats can prolong his career another week. This game will be played at Carver High Achool.
Our second Game of the Week is Spain Park at Hewitt-Trussville. Spain Park didn’t have the regular season they hoped for with a 6-4 finish. Hewitt finished off a perfect regular season last week. The Huskies were also perfect in the regular season last year before falling to Gadsden City in the second round.
We’ll have highlights of those plus many more. Tune into Sideline Friday night at 10:08 pm!
Other match-ups we're covering:
