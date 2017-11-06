Who is the next guy up for the Tide?

For the Alabama football team, the word 'next' doesn't mean 'next' opponent - it's 'next' guy up.

The Tide is having to deal with multiple player injuries again this season. With Shaun Dion-Hamilton out for the season and Mack Wilson gone for six weeks, the Tide is needing the next guy to step up.

"It’s something every team has to deal with at some point during the season," said Bama head coach Nick Saban. "It is what it is and we have to deal with it. Someone will have to sept up and make the most of this opportunity and we’ll be ready."

Injuries haven't slowed the Tide this season. Bama is 9-0 heading into Saturday’s game at top 25 ranked Mississippi State in Starkville.

