Community has opportunity to suggest names for 2 new Tuscaloosa schools

uscaloosa City Schools is currently looking for suggestions for names for two new schools. (Source: TCS)

The Tuscaloosa City Schools is asking for the community's suggestions on the names for two new schools currently under construction.

Online submissions will be accepted by the school system via online submission form until November 13, where the public can make suggestions on names for the schools.

Find the submission form here: http://bit.ly/2zAU9M2

The new northern middle school and new eastern elementary school are both set to open to students in the fall.

Tuscaloosa City Schools Spokesperson Lesley Bruinton says submitted names will go to a committee. The committee's findings will to go the superintendent, who will make a recommendation to the Board of Education. Bruinton expects the Board to make a decision by the end of the year.

"This is a really fun time for our communities with these huge public investments that we have in Tuscaloosa, looking at how our schools will exist in the next couple of generations," Bruinton said. "We're very excited about that and we invite anybody that's interested in making a suggestion to do just that."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.