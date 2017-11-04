Deontay Wilder knocks out Bermane Stivirne in Round 1, retains WBC Heavyweight title

Bermane Stiverne, left, and Deontay Wilder pose for photographers during their weigh-in Friday, Jan. 16, 2015, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a WBC heavyweight title bout on Nov. 4 in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Bermane Stiverne went the distance the last time he squared off with Deontay Wilder.

This time around, he lasted one round. Wilder knocked Stiverne out in Round 1 for his sixth successful title defense.

Wilder showed the confidence of a champion eyeing tougher competition. He floored the challenger three times before the referee stopped the bout.

In the post-fight interview on Showtime, Wilder reiterated his desire to unify the division and take on Anthony Joshua in a champion vs. champion bout.

Wilder expressed his willingness to fight Joshua anywhere in the world, be it England or Russia, while still showing Joshua with taunts.

The WBC champ branched out from the confines of his home state of Alabama for just the second time since winning the strap. He returned to the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY where he had previously knocked out Artur Szpilka.

His last trip to Brooklyn saw him earn a black eye and several boos from the hostile crowd until British Boxer Tyson Fury jumped in the ring and taunter Wilder.

The win moves his record to 39-0 with 38 knockouts. His title reign sits at 1,019 days and is the eighth longest reign in WBC history.

He trails Mike Tyson’s 1,176-day reign by 153 days.

