No. 3 JSU runs over Murray State

When the first quarter ended, Murray State had to feel like it had a chance to upset No. 3 Jacksonville State.

But when the final horn sounded, the Gamecocks left no doubt about who the better team was. JSU overcame an early 13-7 deficit to beat the Racers 59-23.

JSU's offense put up eight touchdowns. Four of them came on the ground.

Roc Thomas rushed for two on gains of nine and four yards. He finished with 138 yards on 17 carries.

Bryant Horn carried the rock 12 times for 71 yards and a score from nine yards out.

Tramel Terry found the end zone in the final quarter on a gain of five yards. He finished with five carries for 67 yards.

In all, JSU rushed for 323yards. But as impressive as the rushing offense was for JSU, its rushing defense was equally as impressive. JSU held MSU to negative three yards on the ground.

Horn also found the end zone three times through the air. He connected with Demontez Terry for a gain of 45 and Jamari Hester for gains of 15 and eight.

JSU will travel to UT-Martin on Nov. 11 for its final road trip of the regular season.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.