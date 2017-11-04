Jay Jacobs speaks about looming departure as Auburn's AD

Point guard Davion Mitchell is transferring to Baylor after playing in all 34 games as a freshman at Auburn.

The second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 1 Georgia 10-5 to win the 2018 NCEA National Championship. This marks Auburn's fourth national title, joining championships in 2006, 2011 and 2013.

After having no players taken on the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft, two Auburn players went early in Friday's second round.

Auburn CB Carlton Davis goes in 2nd round to Tampa Bay Bucs in 2018 NFL Draft

The Auburn Tigers rounded out the 2018 NFL Draft with four players being selected and three on day two.

Auburn Athletics Director Jay Jacobs was in College Station Saturday for the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game.

Jacobs, who announced his departure as Athletics Director on Friday, talked about his decision to resign and what the future holds for Auburn Athletics.

"I don't know if there's ever a right time to do it, but it just got to the point where I had a conviction in my heart. My wife and I prayed about it and it was a difficult decision," Jay Jacobs said.

Jacobs' resignation is effective June 1, 2018, unless the university finds a replacement sooner.

