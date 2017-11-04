Jay Jacobs speaks about looming departure as Auburn's AD - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sports

Jay Jacobs speaks about looming departure as Auburn's AD

Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC Source: Christina Chambers/WBRC
COLLEGE STATION, TX (WBRC) -

Auburn Athletics Director Jay Jacobs was in College Station Saturday for the Auburn vs. Texas A&M game.

Jacobs, who announced his departure as Athletics Director on Friday, talked about his decision to resign and what the future holds for Auburn Athletics. 

"I don't know if there's ever a right time to do it, but it just got to the point where I had a conviction in my heart. My wife and I prayed about it and it was a difficult decision," Jay Jacobs said.

Jacobs' resignation is effective June 1, 2018, unless the university finds a replacement sooner.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly