Sheldon: Paul Bryant holds on in wild finish with Homewood

The first 46 minutes 57 seconds of the Paul Bryant and Homewood game was anything but exciting.

However the final 1:03 is memorable as the home team Stampede takes down the Patriots 13-7.

Here’s what happened. Paul Bryant lead 6-0 late when Homewood quarterback Larkin Williams sneaked it in to give the Patriots a 7-6 lead.

Ensuing kickoff Stampede return man Gary Quarles Jr received the kick around the 20 found an opening and returned it 80 yards. Paul Bryant regains the lead 13-7.

Still 52 seconds left in regulation, plenty of time for Homewood.

The Patriots take it down inside the 30 and on the games final play Paul Bryant’s Seth Williams gets the interception in the end zone to seal the deal.

“Unbelievable win for this team and this school,” said Paul Bryant head coach Eldrick Hill. “We played hard, we played as a team and we earned that victory.”

The win improves Paul Bryant to 6-4, while Homewood d rops to 9-1. Both teams had already earned a playoff spot which begins next week.

