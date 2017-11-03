Karle's Korner: Northside and Holy Spirit players carry American flags onto field

It was a patriotic scene Thursday night in Tuscaloosa. The Northside Rams and the Holy Spirit Saints made a grand entrance before their game.

The players carried over 75 flags onto the field and later sang the national anthem surrounding the giant flag that will be used at Saturday's Alabama-LSU game! Add in a special flyover and it was a creative, touching display!

Thanks to Northside principal Cindy Long and Holy Spirit principal Scott Perry for helping to make this happen, along with Northside resource officer Wayne Waddell and band director Milton Powell.

Now that’s how it’s done!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.